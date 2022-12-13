2022 FIH Women's Nations Cup | India get past Japan 2-1, lead Pool B

The third quarter too began with India earning a PC. But Gurjit Kaur's drag flick went above the crossbar. It was not until the 40th minute that India could extend their lead to 2-0. It was debutant Beauty Dungdung who made an impressive tackle from the top of the striking circle, beating the Japanese defender with some fine drilling skills to score the goal. She maneuvered perfectly, never taking her eyes off the ball, to make a diving effort to push the ball past Japan's goalie Eika Nakamura who had moved a few steps ahead to stop Beauty from scoring.