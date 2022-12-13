2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup | India rope in foreign drag flick and goalkeeping experts

Today at 3:02 PM
As part of their preparation for the FIH men's World Cup that will begin next month, India will participate in a week-long specialised dragflick and goalkeeping camp beginning. Bram Lomans, a two-time Olympic winner from the Netherlands, and Dennis Van De Pol will keep a close eye on the camp.
Prior to the game's championship, which will be contested in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, Lomans will work with the Indian dragflickers while his fellow countryman Van De Pol will polish the goalkeepers.
The two-week national coaching camp that began on Monday will include the specialised camp. The 33 core probables will attend the national camp.
"We are grateful to Hockey India and SAI for organising this special dragflick and goalkeeping camp ahead of the World Cup. This is a great opportunity to get world-class specialised coaching and it will certainly help provide the right tools and strategies for our dragflickers and goalies," Indian chief coach Graham Reid said in a release.
"This is going to be an important camp for us. There are a few critical aspects of our game that needs some improvement on the basis of the assessment of Australia tour.
"The players were given one week's break after returning from Adelaide and I believe they will be physically and mentally fresh when they report for the camp," added Reid.
India will depart on December 27 for Rourkela, where they will face England on January 13 in their World Cup opener.
Core probable group for World Cup: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd Raheel, Maninder Singh, S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpeet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.
