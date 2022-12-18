WATCH | Gurjit Kaur does a trophy lift with handful of spectators after India won FIH Nations Cup

Spain began the second half aggressively in search of an equaliser and Savita came off the lines to make a fine save. India got a chance to score their second goal of the match after they earned a PC. The Spanish goalkeeper was alert and dived to the right of the goalpost to keep her team in the game. Spain controlled the possession brilliantly and showed excellent ball rotation in India's half and it nearly paid off when Lucia Jimenez put the ball in the back of the net. However, the goal was disallowed as the ball did not travel five meters outside India's circle after the umpire gave a free hit to Spain.