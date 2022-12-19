Hockey India announces cash rewards for women's team after FIH Nations Cup win

Today at 4:12 PM
Each member of the Indian women's team that defeated Spain in the Nations Cup final will receive a monetary prize of Rs 2 lakh from Hockey India. The governing council also stated that each Indian support staff member will receive Rs. 100,000, for their solid showing in the tournament.
India defeated Spain 1-0 in the championship game on Saturday in Valencia to win the inaugural FIH Women's Nation's Cup. India's spot in the 2023–24 Pro League was secured by the victory.
"Hockey India has announced rewards of Rs 2 lakh each for all the players of the winning team in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022, as well as Rs. 1 lakh each reward for all the support staff. Congratulations to each and everyone," tweeted Hockey India.
After the win, skipper Savita was all praise for the side, and for obvious reasons. “As a Captain, I am very proud and delighted with my teammates. Everyone gave their 100% during the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022, and we maintained our focus right from the start, on and off the field, and it really feels great to be part of such a team,” Captain Savita said.
Savita also added that the Indian Women’s Hockey Team are not taking its foot off the pedal, and has their eyes on the next year’s calendar.
“We have had a good year in 2022 and going forward we will continue to aim for more wins and titles. We have the Asian Games 2022 coming up next year, and we will definitely try to come back with a good result,” Savita said.
