FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Rourkela's Stadium and airport prepared for tournament, says Odisha Chief secy

Prior to the 2022 Men's Hockey World Cup, Rourkela's airport and the largest hockey stadium in India have both been finished, according to Odisha Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra on Monday. The airport would be operational in a few days, according to Mohapatra, who inspected the two facilities.

"As per directions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, we inspected the stadium as well as the airport today. The work on the airstrip and the terminal building has been completed. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inspection has also been done," Mohapatra told reporters.

There are still a few formalities to complete before regular airline services between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela start, he added. According to the official, during the World Cup, Alliance Air would operate four daily flights between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

In addition to this, he stated that the state government will charter planes between the two cities to transfer hockey players.

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, the biggest hockey arena in India with 20,000 seats, has also been finished, according to Mohapatra, and practise games will begin on December 24.

The stadium will host three exhibition games beginning on December 24, with India taking against Spain. Changes will be made when needed, he stated, based on player input.

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 from January 13 to January 29. According to a statement from the chief minister's office, the largest hockey stadium in India was built in a record-breaking year.