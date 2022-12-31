Former hockey captain Sandeep Singh accused of sexual misconduct

A day later, the coach approached the police with a complaint against the BJP minister. "I have given a complaint to the SSP madam here. I am hopeful that I will get justice and Chandigarh police will investigate my complaint by getting to the bottom of things," she told reporters.

The complainant demanded that she be provided security. On the other hand, former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the coach said, "I am a daughter of Haryana and this country, and I hope the government will give me time and listen to what I have gone through.

"I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished," Sandeep said while denying the charge. The minister had further said that all details about the woman's entire life should be probed. On Thursday, the Indian National Lok Dal had demanded that the Manohar Lal Khattar government immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.