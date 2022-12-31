Indian women's hockey team back at national camp, 33 core probables announced

“The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has had a rejuvenating break and is all geared up to get back to work on our plans and goals for 2023. We aim to have good exposure over the coming months for the team aiming towards effective preparation ahead of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 which is the key event of the year. The focus of the camp is to allow the team to learn more about themselves, and work on their strengths further,” said Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.