Indian women's hockey team back at national camp, 33 core probables announced

High on confidence after recently winning the inaugural edition of the 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain and securing qualification for the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team are all set to come back to the National Camp to kick off their preparations.
Hockey India has named a set of 33 players as the Core Probables Group for the National Camp beginning January 2nd to 13th, when the players will be putting in the hard yards to further fine-tune their strategies and combinations, starting with the upcoming tour of South Africa beginning 14th January and going on till the 28th.
The core group for the national camp includes the experienced goalkeeper Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki. Among the defenders named for the camp are Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshta Abaso Dhekale, Udita, Reet, and Mahima Chaudhary.
Midfielders named for the camp are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Ajmina Kujur. Forwards Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani and Beauty Dungdung are also among the core probables.
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team, who defeated Spain in the Final of the 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia, had been on a short break after the tournament before they returned to the National Camp at SAI in Bangalore.
“The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has had a rejuvenating break and is all geared up to get back to work on our plans and goals for 2023. We aim to have good exposure over the coming months for the team aiming towards effective preparation ahead of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 which is the key event of the year. The focus of the camp is to allow the team to learn more about themselves, and work on their strengths further,” said Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.
Core Probables Group
Goalkeeper
1. Savita
2. Rajani Etimarpu
3. Bichu Devi Kharibam
4. Bansari Solanki
Defenders
5. Deep Grace Ekka
6. Gurjit Kaur
7. Nikki Pradhan
8. Udita
9. Ishika Chaudhary
10. Akshta Abaso Dhekale
11. Reet
12. Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders
13. Nisha
14. Salima Tete
15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
16. Jyoti
17. Navjot Kaur
18. Monika
19. Mariana Kujur
20. Sonika
21. Neha
22. Baljeet Kaur
23. Reena Khokhar
24. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
25. Ajmina Kujur
Forwards
26. Lalremsiami
27. Navneet Kaur
28. Vandana Katariya
29. Sharmila Devi
30. Deepika
31. Sangita Kumari
32. Rani
33. Beauty Dungdung