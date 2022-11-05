FIH Hockey Pro League | India thrash New Zealand 7-4, Harmanpreet scores brace

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure on the Black Sticks, and another superb pass from Manpreet found Sukhjeet Singh (50’), who deflected it past the keeper making it 6-3. New Zealand had a mountain to climb and India was in no mood to relent. A flurry of penalty corners followed for India with Jugraj Singh (53’) getting himself onto the scoresheet as well, making it 7-3. Moments later, New Zealand won a penalty corner at the other end of the field, and Nic Woods (54’) found the back of the net, reducing India’s lead to 3 goals. However, New Zealand made no further dents as India ran out winners in a contest that had 11 goals.