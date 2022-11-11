Savita Punia looks to make it to 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

“Our team has been working really hard in the camp for the FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022. We are determined to win the tournament as it will also allow us to participate in the next season of the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League 2023-2024. Playing in the last edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League was a good experience for us and we want to play in the next edition as well. It will serve as a good preparation for Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Captain Savita.