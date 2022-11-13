Pakistan faces major embarrassment as PHF unable to send hockey team to South Africa

Today at 3:14 PM
The Pakistan Hockey Federation is in danger of getting suspended by the FIH, as the nation is struggling to send its team for the Nation's Cup, a qualifying tournament for the Pro League. On Saturday, many former Pakistani greats appealed to the government to release funds for the same.
The FIH Nations Cup is scheduled to start on November 28 in South Africa, while the PHF has made it clear, that if the team is not sent for the tournament, it will face a heavy penalty. Back in 2019, the PHF was fined 170,000 euros for not sending the team for the Pro Hockey League clash in Argentina.
"We are in a very bad situation as now we don't have the funds to send the team to South Africa and if we can't do that the FIH can not only suspend us but will also impose a heavy fine," he said.
Another source said that Pakistan's foreign coach, Dutchman Siegfried Aikman was also not happy with the situation. "He is upset as these financial issues are hampering the development and progress of the team which managed to win the bronze medal in the Azlan Shah Cup. The government and its sports wing, the Pakistan Sports Board have refused to release funds to the PHF as they have appointed a fact-finding committee to hold fresh elections.
"The government also didn't recognise the recent elections of PHF in which Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar was elected again after nearly 10 years in power."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.