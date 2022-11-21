Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey urges academies to focus on drag-flicking skills of young players

He stated, “The drag-flicking technique has become one of the most thrilling aspects of modern hockey. The joy of a well-coordinated penalty corner with the ball being dragged at the speed of a bullet going past the wall of defenders always emerges as one of the most exciting aspects of the sport. Similarly, there is a growing importance of having a well-trained and agile goalkeeper. India’s recent success in major international tournaments can be attributed to PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia who have played their roles with utmost professionalism.”