India vs Australia 2022 | Team India loses again, goes down against Kangaroos 4-7

India got off to a swift start in the first quarter winning a penalty corner as early as the third minute of the game. In-form India Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who was the highest goal-scorer in the previous edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, was on target to beat Australia goalie Johan Durst, giving his team a fine 1-0 lead. It took Australia a few minutes to overcome an early setback and responded to it only in the 12th minute when they were awarded a PC after India's foot foul in the striking circle.