Sultan of Johor Cup | India lose 4-5 against South Africa

It was India with the first pushback of the game and Amandeep Lakra set the tone of the high press from the get-go, keeping South Africa in their half in the first few minutes. However, it was South Africa in fact who took the lead with Marvin Simons (7’) deflecting in past Ankit Malik. India though roared back into the game within minutes as Sharda Nand Tiwari (9’, 10’) converted two penalty corners. India ended the first quarter with a 2-1 lead and looked in control of proceedings.