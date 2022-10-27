Janneke Schopman targets FIH Nations Cup, Pro Hockey League

Today at 1:49 PM
The Indian hockey team is aiming to win the forthcoming FIH Women's Nations Cup in order to advance to the Pro League, which, in the opinion of head coach Janneke Schopman, will give her team the ideal prep for the Asian Games in 2023 and the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
After a two-week break following the National Games, the 33 core group probables of the Indian women's squad gathered for a four-week national camp on Wednesday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in this city.
The goal of the camp is to get the squad ready for the FIH Women's Nations Cup, which will take place in Valencia, Spain from December 10 to December 17. The event is significant because the winning team will be promoted to the Women's Pro League's 2023–2024 season, making it a significant event on the international calendar.
In a release from Hockey India, Schopman stated, "The next four weeks are quite important for us as we will go through all the aspects of our game that needs to improve before we take on these strong teams in the FIH Nations Cup."
"It will certainly be a challenging competition as all teams will come with a goal to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League by winning this tournament.
"For us, a place in the Pro League is critical as it gives us great exposure playing alongside some of the top teams in the world as we prepare for important events like the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. The players very well understand the importance of Nations Cup," she added.
During the national camp will also be the FIH Nations Cup selection trials. India, Canada, Japan, and South Africa are all in Pool B of the FIH Nations Cup, while Ireland, Italy, Korea, and Spain are in Pool A.
Indian women's core group: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Reet, Mahima Chaudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokar, Vaishali Phalke, Ajmina Kujur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani, Beauty Dungdung.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.