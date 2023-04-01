Hockey India names 39-member Indian men's core group for coaching camp
(Twitter)
Hockey India named 39-member Indian Men's Core group for the National Coaching Camp starting on 1st April 2023. The camp will conclude on 21st May ahead of the team's trip to Europe where they will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, and Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.
The core group called up for the National Coaching Camp includes Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach and Dipsan Tirkey.
Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet, Pawan Rajbhar have also been named in the core group.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team is currently placed on top of the pool table in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 after impressive wins against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia in the recent matches held in Rourkela.
India has amassed 19 points from 8 matches they have played in this season so far with Captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name. Meanwhile, Spain is behind India with 17 points from 8 matches and Argentina is placed third with 13 points from 12 matches.