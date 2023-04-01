Hockey India names 39-member Indian men's core group for coaching camp

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is currently placed on top of the pool table in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 after impressive wins against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia in the recent matches held in Rourkela.

India has amassed 19 points from 8 matches they have played in this season so far with Captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name. Meanwhile, Spain is behind India with 17 points from 8 matches and Argentina is placed third with 13 points from 12 matches.