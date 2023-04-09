More Options

Rani Rampal fails to make it to 33-player group of core probables for Australia tour

Written by: Press Release

Hockey India named a 33-member Core Probables Group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, which will be held from 9th April to 13th May 2023. The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s tour to Australia.

The Core Group for the National Camp includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki. Among the defenders named for the camp are Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary. 

Midfielders named for the camp are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur. 

Forwards Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, and Sunelita Toppo are also among the core probables. 

“After the last camp in which we were able to establish our baseline for the needed physical output and addressed individual improvements, we’re looking to improve our team structure and tactics. Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey,” said Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.

Goalkeepers 

1. Savita 

2. Rajani Etimarpu   

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam   

4. Bansari Solanki 

Defenders 

5. Deep Grace Ekka 

6. Gurjit Kaur   

7. Nikki Pradhan 

8. Udita 

9. Ishika Chaudhary   

10. Akshata Abaso Dhekale   

11. Jyoti Chhatri 

12. Mahima Chaudhary   

Midfielders 

13. Nisha 

14. Salima Tete 

15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam 

16. Jyoti 

17. Navjot Kaur 

18. Monika 

19. Mariana Kujur 

20. Sonika   

21. Neha 

22. Baljeet Kaur 

23. Reena Khokhar 

24. Vaishnavi Phalke 

25. Ajmina Kujur 

Forwards 

26. Lalremsiami 

27. Navneet Kaur 

28. Vandana Katariya   

29. Sharmila Devi 

30. Deepika 

31. Sangita Kumari 

32. Mumtaz Khan 

33. Sunelita Toppo

