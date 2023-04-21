Amit Rohidas lays focus on fitness ahead of busy season

Following their FIH Hockey Pro League games in London and Eindhoven which ends in June, the Indian Team will return home to prepare for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at home in Chennai this August followed by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. "No doubt it's going to be an exciting period for hockey with major tournaments coming up. After the Asiad, we will commence the next season of Pro League and then there's the Hockey 5's World Cup as well so in that sense, there is a lot of hockey coming up right until the Paris Olympics."