‘Hockey India Ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ promises to take sport to remote parts of country

Speaking about the official communication made to all State Member Units, Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “As part of Hockey India's drive to have hockey tournaments at every level and to motivate State and District Member Units, Hockey India recently deployed four officials in each of the four zones (North, South, East, and West) to brief our State and District Units on why hosting these tournaments and coaching camps are essential not only to develop the sport but also to build a strong sports culture among the youth in their respective state. These tournaments create a sense of identity for players and promote active participation.”