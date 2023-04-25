Odisha extends support to Indian hockey team for another 10 years
(Hockey India)
The senior and junior Indian hockey teams will continue to be sponsored by the Odisha state government for another 10 years, from 2023 to 2033. The Cabinet meeting in question was presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, where the decision was made.
On the particular day, the cabinet approved 15 unique suggestions that were made by various departments. Following the cabinet meeting, chief secretary P K Jena stated that Odisha's sponsorship of the Men's and Women's National Hockey Teams since 2018 will significantly contribute to the growth and development of hockey in India.
Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has previously engaged into an arrangement with Hockey India for the sponsorship of the Indian Hockey Teams (Men/Women, Senior/Junior) for a term of five years from 2018 to 2023 after receiving the government sanction.
According to Jena, OMC Ltd. has agreed to sponsor both teams through January 31, 2033, and will pay a total of Rs 434.12 crores (excluding applicable taxes) to Hockey India during this time. This commitment was made in response to a request for an extension of the contract made by the president of Hockey India.