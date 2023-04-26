Indian women’s hockey team to tour Australia, will play six games

The tour will serve as a warm-up event for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will take place in September-October this year. Talking about the same, Janneke Schopman, the Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, said, “Playing Australia in Australia will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey. More importantly, the series will be crucial for our preparations for the Asian Games in China as it will give us ideal exposure while helping us reckon the areas where we need to make improvements and changes. So, it’s a very important tour for us strategically.”