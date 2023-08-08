Asian Champions Trophy 2023 | India qualify for semis after 3-2 win over Korea

It was an entertaining start to the match, with both teams playing to their potential. After a brief tussle for ball possession in the early minutes of the quarter, India found their rhythm in the 6th minute when Nilakanta Sharma opened the scoring for the hosts. Forward Sukhjeet did well to beat two Korean defenders at the baseline before assisting Nilakanta. Korea, however, responded quickly with an equalizer in the 12th minute via Kim Sunghhyun. It was experienced Manjae Jung who found Kim at the edge of the circle, setting up a fine field goal.