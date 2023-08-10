Asian Champions Trophy 2023 | Pakistan fail to make it to semis after 0-4 India thrashing

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team carried their momentum into the second quarter. A threatening move by Pakistan was thwarted by PR Sreejesh, when he came out of his line to derail Afraz’s pass in the 21st minute. Soon after Vivek Sagar took a powerful shot on goal that was deflected by the feet of the Pakistani defence resulting in yet another penalty corner. The ensuing injection was masterfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh in the 23rd minute to complete his brace and make it 2-0 in favour of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. The two teams went into the break with the score at 2-0.