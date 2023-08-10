Asian Champions Trophy | Craig Fulton all praise for India's structured play against Pakistan

“We did play a good-structured game. We did miss a few chances in the fourth quarter, but we did well overall,” Fulton said during the post-match press conference. “We had some good consistency in each quarter, which we did the same during the Japan game (on August 4 which ended in 1-1 draw).”

Despite both teams earning five points, Japan managed to advance to the semifinals against Pakistan on the strength of a stronger goal differential. In comparison to Pakistan, Japan had a goal differential of minus two. Korea, who is now in third position, really earned five points as well, but they have a goal differential of -1.

“We also had more penetration into the circle in each quarter than Japan. So, it will be about maintaining consistency and not doing it just one way,” Fulton said about the semifinal match-up against the Japanese team.

Early in the first quarter, Pakistan had a goal disallowed following a video review on the grounds that the ball had hit a player's body before he scored. As a result of captain Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flick, India's first penalty corner—from which the hosts gained a 1-0 lead—was later disputed by Pakistan coach Muhammad Saqlain.

“We conceded through India’s first penalty corner, but it came off the hand. The second umpire did inform that it wasn’t a PC, but the other umpire did not hear it,” Saqlain said.

“We lost the referral in the process. Such mistakes cannot happen at this level, especially when we are playing against the top sides in the world. So, the standard of umpiring needs improvement, which has been inconsistent in the event throughout,” he added. When questioned about the match's umpiring calls, Fulton replied while somewhat deflecting the question.

“That’s what video referrals are for. It (Pakistan’s disallowed goal) was scored off the body. But there are some goals that umpires can’t disallow. “At the end of the day, they (Pakistan) played well. They had chances, but we defended well and got the goals counted at the right time.”

On a penalty corner in the third quarter, Jugraj Singh scored India's third goal. Fulton responded that the decision to urge Jugraj to accept the punishment was planned and that "it all happened behind the scenes" when asked about the decision-making process. “We do a lot of study on it. I can’t tell you everything, but eventually, he (Jugraj) has to execute it. So, he deserves all the credit for it.

“During the warm-up, I saw Jugraj flick one good, and I told him, ‘When I call you to flick, that’s how you do it’. Ultimately, it worked. But, sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. I’m glad it worked today.” In order to contribute significantly to the victory, captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice from penalty corners.

“As far as my drag-flick is concerned, even if I miss out on one or two shots, I know I will get more opportunities, and my focus is on trying to get those converted.” Saqlain had said on Tuesday that India was not engaging in organised hockey. When questioned about Saqlain's pre-game remarks, Harmanpreet only stated that India would seek to improve the system if such were the case.

“If we are winning without playing in a structure, then we will try to better our structure. He has given us a good lesson,” he said. In reference to the Indian team's decision-making procedure, Harmanpreet stated, “We discussed things during every team meeting. Our graph has been going up. We are being told which area we are improving, and how to stay mentally strong and build trust.

“We have always discussed before every match that we must not forget our original game. There will be pressure from the crowd. But, you will have to keep your responsibility and stay focused. We did well today (Wednesday) but could have done even better,” he added. In contrast to Pakistan, midfielder Mandeep Singh showed excellent calm, and Fulton described how hard it is to play in his position.

“Mandeep’s position is not easy to play in the side since there is a lot of defending and attacking. But he is a seasoned professional and he knows how to play in it, and he has done it for a long time. He’s bringing his experience into play, and he’s doing well,” said the coach.