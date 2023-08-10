Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to take a call on India future post Asian Games

"At this age, better don't ask me about the next two years. It's all about the next one. I am at the Asian Games, and after that, I'll see how things happen. I will take it one tournament at a time," When questioned about the prospect of his appearing in ACT. The location and dates of the upcoming edition of the ACT, which is held every two years, have not yet been revealed.

According to (Novac) Djokovic, "35 is the new 25." So, I'm absolutely there," Sreejesh declared following India's 4-0 demolition of archrival Pakistan on Wednesday. Sreejesh, who has played for India against Pakistan in a number of matches, did not want to get too ecstatic over the convincing victory.

"All the matches are important for us at this stage. Also, once you come to a certain level, it's all about your and your team's performance. It's just a pool game (vs Pakistan). So, you don't need to be too excited about it but just gain the three points.

"We are not at a stage to say that we will win it. But, the way we are playing and showing it on the field, we believe we will put up a strong show against the sides coming up," he said.

Hardik Singh, India's vice-captain and midfielder, praised his team's final box execution in the resounding victory against Pakistan but added that more perseverance will be required to score more goals against Japan in the semifinal.

"Our final execution inside the box has been good. We haven't conceded any goals (vs Pakistan), which is a good thing. We expect to carry the same momentum in the upcoming matches," he told PTI.

"But, we still need to have more patience inside the box, which is extremely important. Also, we need to set up the tempo of the game. We will be treating them (Japan) as a top team." The round-robin league stage has ended in a 1-1 tie between India and Japan.

Speaking on the team's confidence, Hardik stated, "The team's confidence is at its highest level right now.

"Regardless of which team we are up against now, even if it's Australia, we would have moved in with the same mindset." Hardik commented in response to the umpiring rulings, "I believe the umpiring could be a bit better, as there is always room for improvement." Throughout the game, Pakistan's coach Muhammad Saqlain criticised a couple of umpiring calls.