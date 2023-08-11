Rani Rampal quashes retirement rumors, says coach responsible for ouster from team

"I knew people will ask me this question on retirement. I haven't retired, will continue playing hockey. I would like to thank all of you. Whatever happened to me was not good. After the Olympics, I got injured. I made a comeback but I was not included in the side. I don't know why I was not included in the team. You should ask the coach. I was the leading goal scorer in the national but still, I was not selected," said the former captain Rani Rampal.