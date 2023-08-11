Rani Rampal quashes retirement rumors, says coach responsible for ouster from team
Given that Rani Rampal helped India finish in fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, she has questioned why she has gone unnoticed for the past two years. Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal were named as the coaches of the sub-junior boys squad and sub-junior girls teams by Hockey India.
When Rani, 28, was announced as the head coach of the sub-junior girls squad, she appeared to blame the selectors during a news conference.
"I knew people will ask me this question on retirement. I haven't retired, will continue playing hockey. I would like to thank all of you. Whatever happened to me was not good. After the Olympics, I got injured. I made a comeback but I was not included in the side. I don't know why I was not included in the team. You should ask the coach. I was the leading goal scorer in the national but still, I was not selected," said the former captain Rani Rampal.
Since helping the Indian women's team to a miraculous but agonising fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, Rani has been missing from the team. She had surgery that kept her out of play for a few months, but even once she was back on the domestic circuit, she had trouble rejoining the Indian squad.
Savita Punia, the goalkeeper who was made the temporary captain, is now in charge full-time.
On being handed over the task of the sub-junior team, Rani said, "This is a short-term programme for me. I want to give back to the sport which has given me so much. I will keep trying to play whenever I get a chance, I still have hope. Let's see how it goes. I won't give up."
"I think my experience of playing at the top level will be helpful for the kids. I started playing at a very young age and the knowledge I have gathered on the journey will be helpful for the kids," she added.
Despite the reality of Rani Rampal's complaints, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said that the federation has met with both parties involved and that the selection process was left in the hands of the coach and the selection committee.
"We understand the grief of Rani Rampal. We have talked about her absence from the national team. We have consulted both selectors and head coach. We had conversations with Rani also. We don't interfere in these matters, it is upto the coach and selectors," Tirkey said in a press conference.