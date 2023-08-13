WATCH | Indian crowd backs the team by chanting Vande Mataram during ACT final against Malaysia
(Hockey India)
There isn't anything else in the world that brings Indians together, the way sports does. One remembers the 2011 World Cup final where in the dying moments of the match the Wankhede crowd in Mumbai started chanting Vande Mataram; similar scenes were witnessed during ACT final on Saturday.
In a mighty close encounter between India and Malaysia, the former won 4-3 to lift their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title. At one point, the Indians were trailing 1-3 in the match but managed to claw back in the game, courtesy of some solid stickwork by Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and the crowd in Chennai.
Undoubtedly, strong Indian support meant that the team found motivation to make an improbable comeback in the match. There was a time in the match when to back their team, the crowd started chanting Vande Mataram. The result of it was for everyone to see, as eventually, the Indians lifted the trophy once again, after finishing third in the last edition.
The chants of Vande Mataram fill the stadium after India comes back into the game. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/Mn5ccxSG4A— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023