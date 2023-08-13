Indian men's hockey team reaches third spot in latest FIH rankings
(Hockey India)
After the historic, fourth Asian Champions Trophy title, the Harmanpreet Singh-led India achieved another feat on Sunday. The Indian team is now ranked third in the world, in the men's division surpassing England now.
India currently has 2771.35 points and went ahead of England who have 2763.50 points. The Netherlands holds the top spot with 3095.90 points, followed by Belgium at 2917.87 points. Lastly, Germany makes the top-5 in the world.
This is only the second time in recent years that Team India has reached the third spot in rankings, with the other instance being post the bronze-winning effort at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, this time the ranking has come after beating Malaysia 4-3 on Saturday to win the ACT title.
Now the next assignment for the men's team will be at the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 23. On the other hand, the Indian women's hockey team remained static at the eighth position in the latest rankings. The Netherlands tops the women's division too, with 3402.86 points, followed by Australia and Argentina.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 12, 2023
Hosts India made a remarkable comeback versus Malaysia to win the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy.
