Team India come back from behind to lift their fourth Asian Champions Trophy, beat Malaysia in final
(Hockey India)
The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Malaysia 4-3 in a high-octane final to lift the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on Saturday. Taking their Asian Champions Trophy titles to a grand total of four, India becomes the most successful team in the history of the tournament.
Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45'), and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored in India's victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14'), Razie Rahim (18'), and Aminudin Muhamad (28') scored to keep them in the title hunt.
There was plenty of action in the first quarter with both teams living up to the billing, producing thrilling hockey. India, who came into the Final after a convincing 5-0 win against Japan in the Semi-Final, was quick to take a 1-0 lead when Jugraj Singh flicked at lightning speed to the left corner. But a spirited Malaysian attack was quick to respond when Azuan Hasan tackled Indian defenders in the right flank to enter the circle. His attempt on goal needed a faint deflection by Abu Kamal Azrai to put it past the Indian goalie.
With scores leveled, the second quarter was exhilarating. Malaysia shifted gears, to put India under the pump with as many as two goals in this quarter. Their second goal came off a PC in the 18th minute, through a combined effort by trapper Shello Silverius and flicker Razie Rahim. The Malaysians stunned the local spectators with a third goal in the 28th minute when Muhamad Aminudin scored from a fine PC.
Ahead by two goals at half-time, India was under pressure and they needed to pull off a miracle to bounce back. Though the Indian side began the quarter with a PC, a goal remained elusive until the 45th minute. On a counter-attack, India's forward Sukhjeet Singh is tripped in the circle - resulting in a penalty stroke for India. The Skipper made no mistake in converting it and closing the gap to 2-3. Only seconds later, much to the cheer of the home crowd, India leveled the score to 3-3. It was Harmanpreet setting up Gurjant Singh who got a perfect tap into the goalpost.
It was a befitting Final, with the match going down to the wire - albeit with a lot of tense moments for the hockey fans. Though both teams created several chances in the last moments, it was India who held their nerves. The winning goal came from the experienced Akashdeep Singh. Sukhjeet Singh who win the ball high on the pitch, played it to Mandeep Singh who in turn set up Akashdeep. His trademark big hit from the top of the circle in the 56th minute meant the team only had to defend the 4-3 lead for the next four minutes and they did just that.