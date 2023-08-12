Team India come back from behind to lift their fourth Asian Champions Trophy, beat Malaysia in final

It was a befitting Final, with the match going down to the wire - albeit with a lot of tense moments for the hockey fans. Though both teams created several chances in the last moments, it was India who held their nerves. The winning goal came from the experienced Akashdeep Singh. Sukhjeet Singh who win the ball high on the pitch, played it to Mandeep Singh who in turn set up Akashdeep. His trademark big hit from the top of the circle in the 56th minute meant the team only had to defend the 4-3 lead for the next four minutes and they did just that.