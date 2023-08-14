Indian junior hockey teams depart for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

The tournament will be part of the preparations for the upcoming prestigious FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Malaysia from 5th December to 16th December 2023, and for the Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile from 29th November to 10th December 2023.

Vishnukant Singh will Captain the Indian Junior Men's Team, as Uttam Singh is unable to travel due to an injury he sustained during the training camp. It should be noted that Sourabh Anand Kushwaha has been named as Uttam's replacement in the squad, with Boby Singh Dhami remaining as Vice Captain.

Meanwhile, the Indian Junior Women’s Team will be Captained by Preeti and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal is the Vice Captain. The Junior Men’s team will be in action from 18th August to 22nd August 2023, while the Indian Junior Women’s team will be in action from 19th August to 23rd August 2023.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Captain Vishnukant Singh said, “We are really looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup will give us a good learning experience. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses over the past few months, we will aim to give our best in the tournament. Coming on the back of winning the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, it will give us the confidence to play top European teams.”