Indian junior women’s hockey team fightback to secure 3-3 draw against England

The first quarter commenced with high-octane action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. England began the match on a strong note with Le Huray Martha (4’) scoring a field goal in the fourth minute of the game and putting India on the back foot. India, however, responded quickly with an equalizer through Hina Bano (6’) scoring a field goal. Alexander Beth (9’) doubled England’s lead after successfully converting a penalty corner. At the end of the first quarter, England were leading by 2-1.