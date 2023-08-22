Clinical Indian junior women’s hockey team gets past Spain 2-1

With scores levelled, the second quarter started with a high tempo. India upped the ante of their attacks in an attempt to take the lead and it paid off. Annu (21’) broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as she found the back of the net scoring a fine field goal. However, Spain hit back immediately through Lima Teresa (23’) with a field goal to level the score 1-1 at the end of the second quarter. Going into half-time, the score was 1-1.