Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp in Ranchi

The Indian players will join the camp after a short break from a trip to Spain after playing against Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the hosts in the 5 Nations Tournament. While the Olympic qualifiers will be played in Ranchi, India have been placed with New Zealand, USA and Italy. Pool A will consist of Germany, Chile, Japan and Czech Republic. Previously, India had played phenomenally in the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and will be looking to replicate the performance and ride high on the good momentum.

“The 5 Nations Tournament served as a good litmus test ahead of the Olympic qualifiers. We identified areas of improvement, as we will use this festive period to dot all the i’s and cross the t’s”, said Janneke Schopman, as per The Sportstar.

The Indian women’s hockey team, 2368.83 rating points, has achieved the best-ever world ranking by claiming the sixth spot, with fabulous performances in the Asian Champions Trophy and Hangzhou Asian Games. A bronze medal win at the Asian Games and the emerging champions at the Asian Champions Trophy things look bright for India. Forward Vandana Katariya has the highest caps with 276 followed by goalkeeper Savita, who will play a crucial role in India's performance in the upcoming tournaments.

Full Squad

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekele, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita, Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.







