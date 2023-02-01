Hockey India names Indian women's junior squad for South Africa tour

Apart from the 20 players, Aditi Maheshwari, Anjali Barwa, Edula Jyothi, and Bhumiksha Sahu have been named as the four reserve players in the squad. Speaking on the squad selection, Chief Coach Indian Women's Hockey Janneke Schopman said, "The tour is a good opportunity for us to test our young batch of talented players and give them the right kind of exposure. It is important for us to ensure that we continue to give ample playing opportunities to players who are showing signs of progress. We hope to achieve good results on the tour."