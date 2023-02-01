More Options

Hockey India names Indian women's junior squad for South Africa tour

Today at 1:02 PM

Written by: Press Release

(Hockey India)

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team squad for the tour of South Africa set to begin on February 14. The Indian team led by Preeti as Captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as Vice-Captain will play matches between the 17th and 25th of February.

India's forward line includes Deepika Soreng, Deepika, Sunelita Toppo, Madugula Bhavani, Annu, and Taranpreet Kaur. In the midfield, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Hina Banu, Nikita Toppo, Hritika Singh, Sakshi Rana, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal have been given the opportunities.

Preeti, Jyoti Sing, Neelam, Mahima Tete, and Mamita Oram constitute Indian's defence line-up on the tour.

Apart from the 20 players, Aditi Maheshwari, Anjali Barwa, Edula Jyothi, and Bhumiksha Sahu have been named as the four reserve players in the squad. Speaking on the squad selection, Chief Coach Indian Women's Hockey Janneke Schopman said, "The tour is a good opportunity for us to test our young batch of talented players and give them the right kind of exposure. It is important for us to ensure that we continue to give ample playing opportunities to players who are showing signs of progress. We hope to achieve good results on the tour." 

GOALKEEPERS

Kurmapu Ramya

Madhuri Kindo

DEFENDERS

Preeti (Captain)

Jyoti Singh

Neelam

Mahima Tete

Mamita Oram

MIDFIELDERS

Jyoti Chhatri

Manju Chorsiya

Hina Banu

Nikita Toppo

Hritika Singh

Sakshi Rana

Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (Vice-Captain)

FORWARDS

Deepika Soreng                          

Deepika

Sunelita Toppo                          

Madugula Bhavani

Annu

Taranpreet Kaur

RESERVE PLAYERS

Aditi Maheshwari

Anjali Barwa

Edula Jyothi

Bhumiksha Sahu

