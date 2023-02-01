Hockey India names Indian women's junior squad for South Africa tour
Today at 1:02 PM
Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team squad for the tour of South Africa set to begin on February 14. The Indian team led by Preeti as Captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as Vice-Captain will play matches between the 17th and 25th of February.
India's forward line includes Deepika Soreng, Deepika, Sunelita Toppo, Madugula Bhavani, Annu, and Taranpreet Kaur. In the midfield, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Hina Banu, Nikita Toppo, Hritika Singh, Sakshi Rana, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal have been given the opportunities.
Preeti, Jyoti Sing, Neelam, Mahima Tete, and Mamita Oram constitute Indian's defence line-up on the tour.
Apart from the 20 players, Aditi Maheshwari, Anjali Barwa, Edula Jyothi, and Bhumiksha Sahu have been named as the four reserve players in the squad. Speaking on the squad selection, Chief Coach Indian Women's Hockey Janneke Schopman said, "The tour is a good opportunity for us to test our young batch of talented players and give them the right kind of exposure. It is important for us to ensure that we continue to give ample playing opportunities to players who are showing signs of progress. We hope to achieve good results on the tour."
GOALKEEPERS
Kurmapu Ramya
Madhuri Kindo
DEFENDERS
Preeti (Captain)
Jyoti Singh
Neelam
Mahima Tete
Mamita Oram
MIDFIELDERS
Jyoti Chhatri
Manju Chorsiya
Hina Banu
Nikita Toppo
Hritika Singh
Sakshi Rana
Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (Vice-Captain)
FORWARDS
Deepika Soreng
Deepika
Sunelita Toppo
Madugula Bhavani
Annu
Taranpreet Kaur
RESERVE PLAYERS
Aditi Maheshwari
Anjali Barwa
Edula Jyothi
Bhumiksha Sahu