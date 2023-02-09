FIH Announces Continental Quotas for Paris 2024 Olympics
As approved by the IOC and the FIH last year, the qualification pathway for the teams to make it to Paris 2024 Olympics, was revealed on Tuesday. As per both the bodies looking after the sport, 12 teams each in men and women will participate in the competition, and look to win medals.
Meanwhile, France, as the host nation, gets direct entry into the competition, both for the men's and women's sections. Apart from that, the five continental champions from African Hockey Road to Paris 2023, Pan American Games 2023, Asian Games 2023, EuroHockey Championship 2023, and Oceania Cup 2023 will also qualify directly.
In case France wins the EuroHockey Championship 2023, the second-placed nation does not qualify, but the quota will be allocated to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments. Apart from that, FIH will conduct two Olympic Qualification Tournaments, consisting of eight teams each (16 teams in total), to be held in early 2024, for the remaining six spots.
Not only that, there will be 2 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification tournaments, consisting of 8 teams each (16 teams in total), held in early 2024. The number of teams from each Continent participating in these tournaments will be based on Continental quotas, which will be determined according to the FIH World Rankings on 31 January 2023.
Continental quotas for Women’s Olympic Qualifiers
Africa: 0
Asia: 4
Europe: 8
Oceania: 1
Pan America: 3
Continental quotas Men’s Olympic Qualifiers
Africa: 1
Asia: 5
Europe: 7
Oceania: 1
Pan America: 2