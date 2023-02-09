Women's hockey team's newest member Vaishnavi Phalke looks to make improvements after first tour

The team secured three victories and one draw against the home side followed by three matches against World No.1 Netherlands, against whom she scored in the first match. Talking about her memorable debut, Vaishnavi said, "I was quite surprised when Chief Coach Janneke announced my name in the squad for South Africa. I didn't expect to get a call-up for the Senior side so early. It also made me quite nervous that I would be playing against a top team like the Netherlands."