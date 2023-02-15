Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 to begin on Wednesday

Speaking about the various initiatives taken by Hockey India to lift the profile of the marque National Championships, Edgar Mascarhenas, Head Coach of Defending Champions Hockey Association of Odisha said, “This time around we have a good blend of experienced players as well as young blood, so it will be an excellent opportunity for the girls to play alongside the seniors. Also, we have a few exciting things added to the Nationals, things like the captains line up, post-match presentation, and player of the match awards, things that will give a morale boost to the players, drive the team to play as a unit and provide them with a taste of what playing international matches feels like. “