Senior Women Nationals | Hockey Maharashtra beat Le Puducherry Hockey 7-0
(Hockey India)
The action continued in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh with Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu each picking up three points. Hockey Maharashtra defeated Le Puducherry Hockey by a score of 7-0 in the opening game of Pool H.
Manashri Shedage (32’) ran the show for Hockey Maharashtra with her skill with the stick earning her the title of the Player of the Match. Kajal Atpadkar (10’, 17’) assisted by scoring a brace while Akansha Singh (1’), Lalhlunmawii (29’), Shalini Sakure (43’), and Shivani Sahu (44’) pitched in with a goal each.
Feeling proud after winning the Player of the match award in the first match of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship today, Manashri said, "It feels great to be recognised for a good performance but it is all possible because of the continuous effort from my team. Thanks to Hockey India I have a taste of what it feels like to play in an environment similar to the International matches and I hope to receive more awards in the future.”
The second match in Pool H was a goal frenzy with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu winning against Hockey Andaman & Nicobar by a margin of 32-0. The standout performer for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu was Sabarimanidevi S (1’, 8’, 14’, 26’, 29’, 30’, 44’, 44’, 58’) scoring a whopping 9 goals against Hockey Andaman & Nicobar while S Soniya (5’, 6’, 21’, 23’, 23’, 41’, 42’) followed in with 7 goals.
The other goal scorers were S (7’, 9’), Leemaroshni S (10’, 15’), Janani (21’), K Kalavathi (27’, 58’, 60’), Nishanthini Ravi (28’), Jayapratha S (30+’), Nandhini Krishnamoorthy (34’, 49’, 51’), Senthamaraimathana C (44’), Santhanamary Sundharaj (48’) and Priyanga S (53’).