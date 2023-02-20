Indian women's junior hockey team beat South Africa 8-0 in second match

The visitors got off to a good start in the first quarter with fine skill and disciplined structure in their attack. The team's first goal came in the very 1st minute of the match through Annu followed by a 9th-minute goal by Vice Skipper Rujata Dadaso Pisal. The team extended their lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute when Jyoti Chhatri scored a field goal. She struck another one in the following minute to take the team's lead to a formidable 4-0.