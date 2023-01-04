2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | Pools, teams and format of tournament

Today at 4:45 PM
From January 13 to January 29 in 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will host the Men's Hockey World Cup. India has hosted the Men's Hockey World Cup four times, previously doing so in 2018, 2010, and 1981–1982.
The top 16 teams from across the world will go to India's eastern coast for the renowned competition. Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa, Germany, Belgium, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile, England, Spain, Wales, and the host country India are among them.
World Cup Format
The 16 teams have been split up into four groups of four teams each as a starting point.
Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa
Pool B: Germany, Belgium, South Korea, Japan
Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile
Pool D: England, Spain, Wales, India
In the group stage, every team will play every other team selected in their pool once. The teams who finish first in their three-match group will receive a straight admission into the quarterfinals, while the teams that finish second and third will compete in crossover matches to progress.
Teams who lose their crossover will advance to the crossovers in positions 9 through 16, while the teams that win their crossover advance to the quarterfinals.
The winners of the quarterfinals advance to the semifinals, while the winners of the semifinals advance to the decisive championship game. The bronze medal playoff will be played between the losing semifinals teams.
