2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Rating India's opponents in Group Stages

Team India opens their campaign at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 13 against Spain. Pitted in Group D, India will play their next match against England on 15th January, and their last game will be versus Wales on 19th January; Post that teams either go into quarters.

Spain:

The opening group opponent for India is Spain, who is presently rated eighth in the world. India has won 13, lost 11, and drawn six of the 30 games it has played against Spain thus far. India has met Spain six times at World Cups, with Spain winning three times, India winning twice, and one match ending in a tie.

Although Spain has been third three times, it has not yet claimed a World Cup victory. They earned a bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup, which marked their most recent appearance on the podium.

England:

5th in the world In Pool D, England will be the most challenging opponent for the Indian squad. Eight goals were scored between them in an exciting tie the last time these two squared off, which occurred at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

There have been 21 meetings between India and England, with 10 victories for India, 7 victories for England, and 4 games ending in draws. England and India faced up against each other seven times throughout World Cups, with each side winning three games and one game ending in a tie.

However, England has only ever placed third in a World Cup after losing to Australia in the championship game of the 1986 Hockey World Cup. They have placed fourth in the last three editions, and this time they hope to end the curse.

Wales:

The Hockey World Cup newcomers have recently improved their performances at the international level. Wales, which is now ranked 15th in the world, will attempt a few surprises at the Hockey World Cup.

Wales placed sixth in their most recent international competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 despite facing some formidable competition.

Wales was a team that India met in the CWG and soundly thrashed 4-1, but Wales has the potential to be the world cup's biggest surprise.