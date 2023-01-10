Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 | When and where to watch, Groups and other details

Today at 3:05 PM
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on 13th January, with 16 teams participating in the tournament. While there are no clear favorites, a few teams, like the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and India are certainly in contention, while others can spring a surprise.
Belgium is in top form coming into the tournament and is the defending champions, as well as the 2020 Olympics winners. They have been pooled in Group B where they will face Germany, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. Australia, on the other hand, the best team in the world, is in Group A along with Argentina, France, and South Africa.
The Netherlands sits in Group C alongside New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile. Lastly, Group D sees India along with England, Spain and Wales.
Where?
The tournament is taking place in Odisha for the second time in a row, with two cities -- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela hosting it jointly.
Groups
Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa
Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan
Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile
Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales
Live Streaming
All the matches will be shown live on the Star Network, while Disney+Hotstar will broadcast it live too. You can also catch all the action from India matches live on SportsCafe.in blogs.
