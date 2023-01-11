2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | PR Sreejesh looks to change India's record in World Cups in his fourth appearance

Sreejesh also got nostalgic about his first outing at the World Cup when his former Coach asked him to pad up to guard India's post against nemesis Pakistan. This was during the FIH Men's World Cup in New Delhi back in 2010. "My first match in the World Cup was against Pakistan. I still remember, during the team meeting, our coach said that Pakistan will come fully prepared for goalkeeper Adrian (D'Souza) so he decided to put me in the match against them. When he asked me to pad up, the feeling of getting a chance was simply incredible," recalls Sreejesh feeling nostalgic.