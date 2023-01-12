2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | Nicknames of all 16 teams, live streaming and when & where to watch

Today at 5:58 PM
Just like the top football teams and nations around the world have nicknames, so do the men's hockey teams. Team Argentina is called la Albiceleste, Australia is Socceroos, and Spain is La Furia Roja; all this adds a bit for the fans and supporters who want their teams to win at all costs.
So SportsCafe brings to you the list of all 16 teams' nicknames, for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.
India Men in Blue
Argentina Los Leones
Australia The Kookaburras
France Les Blues
South Africa Ama Stokke Stokke
Belgium The Red Lions
Germany Die Honamas
Japan The Samurais
Chile La Roja
Malaysia Speedy Tigers
The Netherlands The Oranje
New Zealand The Black Sticks
England The Three Lions
Spain The Red Sticks
Korea -
Wales -
Meanwhile, Belgium is in top form coming into the tournament and is the defending champions, as well as the 2020 Olympics winners. They have been pooled in Group B where they will face Germany, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. Australia, on the other hand, the best team in the world, is in Group A along with Argentina, France, and South Africa. The Netherlands sits in Group C alongside New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile. Lastly, Group D sees India along with England, Spain, and Wales.
Where?
The tournament is taking place in Odisha for the second time in a row, with two cities -- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela hosting it jointly.
Groups
Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa
Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan
Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile
Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales
Live Streaming
All the matches will be shown live on the Star Network, while Disney+Hotstar will broadcast it live too. You can also catch all the action from India matches live on SportsCafe.in blogs.
