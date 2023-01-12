2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | Nicknames of all 16 teams, live streaming and when & where to watch

So SportsCafe brings to you the list of all 16 teams' nicknames, for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

Meanwhile, Belgium is in top form coming into the tournament and is the defending champions, as well as the 2020 Olympics winners. They have been pooled in Group B where they will face Germany, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. Australia, on the other hand, the best team in the world, is in Group A along with Argentina, France, and South Africa. The Netherlands sits in Group C alongside New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile. Lastly, Group D sees India along with England, Spain, and Wales.