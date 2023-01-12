2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | Nicknames of all 16 teams, live streaming and when & where to watch

More Options

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:58 PM

Just like the top football teams and nations around the world have nicknames, so do the men's hockey teams. Team Argentina is called la Albiceleste, Australia is Socceroos, and Spain is La Furia Roja; all this adds a bit for the fans and supporters who want their teams to win at all costs.

So SportsCafe brings to you the list of all 16 teams' nicknames, for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

India                  Men in Blue

Argentina            Los Leones

Australia             The Kookaburras

France                Les Blues

South Africa        Ama Stokke Stokke

Belgium              The Red Lions

Germany             Die Honamas

Japan                  The Samurais

Chile                    La Roja

Malaysia               Speedy Tigers

The Netherlands    The Oranje

New Zealand         The Black Sticks

England                The Three Lions

Spain                   The Red Sticks

Korea    -

Wales   -

Meanwhile, Belgium is in top form coming into the tournament and is the defending champions, as well as the 2020 Olympics winners. They have been pooled in Group B where they will face Germany, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. Australia, on the other hand, the best team in the world, is in Group A along with Argentina, France, and South Africa. The Netherlands sits in Group C alongside New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile. Lastly, Group D sees India along with England, Spain, and Wales.

Where?

The tournament is taking place in Odisha for the second time in a row, with two cities -- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela hosting it jointly.

Groups

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Live Streaming

All the matches will be shown live on the Star Network, while Disney+Hotstar will broadcast it live too. You can also catch all the action from India matches live on SportsCafe.in blogs.

