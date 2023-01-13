Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | How Odisha overcame logistical difficulties

Travel time between the two cities is more than nine hours and two hours via air. The fact that Rourkela is not connected to other regions of the country as well as Bhubaneswar is a difficulty for both spectators and teams alike. Several international media sites remarked on the logistical problem at the World Cup as 20 of the 44 games of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup are scheduled to be played at the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.