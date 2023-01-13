Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | South Korean photojournalist falls in open drain, sustains injuries

Today at 4:34 PM
A day before the FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, in Bhubaneswar a photojournalist from South Korea who was covering the event in Rourkela-Bhubaneswar slipped into an open drain on Wednesday, while having tea at a roadside kiosk in the Dumduma neighborhood of the State Capital.
According to an eyewitness, the journalist suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident, including a fracture in his right leg. The visitor was rescued by some locals and auto rickshaw drivers and sent for medical attention to a nearby hospital. According to reports, his health is now steady.
“Huge funds are being spent these days on the beautification of the Capital City for the mega international sports event. However, the absence of basic civic amenities came to the fore as a journalist from foreign country got injured after falling into the open drain here,” residents from Dumduma alleged.
According to the locals of Bhubaneswar, deaths from slipping into open sewers are not unusual. They noted that this unfortunate tragedy occurred at a time when the State government was investing millions of rupees in preparing the host city for the Men's Hockey World Cup.
