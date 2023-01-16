2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | Coach Graham Reid provides an update over Hardik Singh's injury

Today at 12:13 PM
India midfielder Hardik Singh limped off the playing area during India's clash against England in the 2023 Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Hockey in Rourkela on Sunday. The 24-year-old had fallen on the pitch while trying to create a scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter.
What followed was a diving tackle by England's Liam Sanford, post which Hardik also lost balance and fell on the pitch. The future star was seen holding his left thigh and was helped off the pitch by the Indian physio. "He (Hardik) is not looking good. He has injured his hamstring," Indian coach Graham Reid said after the match.
But in the post-match conference, Graham Reid did mention that the injury is not as bad as it looked. "It looked bad at first but I have gotten an update now and it does not look that bad, but we will wait for an official update," Reid was quoted as saying by Scroll in the press conference.
It is needless to say that Hardik will be crucial to India's chances in the World Cup, as he has already shown in India's two matches in the World Cup so far. He was lethal against Spain, where he scored a goal, and was a constant headache for the English defence on Sunday.
India’s key midfielder Hardik Singh picked up a HAMSTRING INJURY in the 0-0 draw against England. Coach Graham Reid says it’s not looking good 😭#HockeyWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/B6gtbJ6KR6— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) January 15, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.