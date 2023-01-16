2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | How India can qualify for quarters directly

Today at 5:26 PM
With victory and draw in their first two matches at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, the Indian hockey team is off to a strong start in its quest for the 2023 Men's World Cup. However, only one team from a group advances directly to quarters, and India is in second place at the moment.
So the solution is straightforward. India must come out on top in Pool D. They must remove England from its existing position of power. But how can India win Pool D with just one group-stage match remaining?
India and England are now tied with four points each after two games each for all four teams in Pool D. Spain is not far behind with 3 points. However, England now tops the standings as a result of their better goal differential. India leads with a goal differential of +2, while the other team has a +5 advantage.
Thus, the math required for India to win Pool D and get direct entry into the quarterfinals is straightforward. In order to advance out of group play, Harmanpreet Singh and company must defeat Wales with a very favourable goal differential. If Spain surprises England with a victory in their last group stage encounter and assuming they defeat Wales, they may also advance directly.
