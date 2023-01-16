Reports | Hardik Singh ruled out of Wales game, could be out of tournament too

Today at 6:39 PM
As per the latest reports, Indian midfielder Hardik Singh is set to miss out team's final group stage match against Wales in the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, owing to an injury he sustained against England. Not only that, the 24-year-old could potentially sit out for the entire tournament.
The youngster might be replaced by one of the two reserves. Meanwhile, he has been terrific in the two matches he played in this World Cup, scoring one goal against Spain in India's opener. In the match against England, he came close to scoring on two or three occasions, but could not find the back of the net.
The Indian team is now slated to face Wales next on 19th January, in Bhubaneswar, and needs to win by a big margin to make it to the quarters directly. England, for now, tops Group D with one win and one draw, with India in second place. If India does not qualify directly, they will go into the crossovers.
In the match against England, India got four penalty corners, but could not convert even one of them, which could be a huge problem for them, going further into the tournament. Harmanpreet Singh & Co. need to lift their game collectively.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.