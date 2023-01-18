2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup | Hardik Singh to be available for quarters

Today at 10:35 AM
In their second match against England recently, star India mid-fielder Hardik Singh picked up a hamstring injury and had to be helped out of the playing area. While coach Graham Reid looked a bit nervous about the injury, it is now learned that the 24-year-old could be fit in time for the quarters.
His medical report does not show any serious injury, but he will sit out in the game against Wales on Thursday. He was seen walking around in the team's practice session on Tuesday, which is a big positive for the side. As per reports, Hardik was even seen kicking a football with his right leg during that time.
"He (Hardik) should be fine. His MRI was done and it's alright. It was a small injury, his muscle stress was not that bad. He should be fine for the quarter-finals," young striker Abhishek told PTI after team training. "Can't say whether he will play against Wales or not. There are two days left and it depends on how much he recovers," he added.
Former skipper Manpreet Singh added that all Hardik needed was a little rest. "Hardik abhi theek hey, jyada serious nahi hey (Hardik is alright now, not very serious). But he needs a little bit of rest; hopefully he will come back soon."
Meanwhile, the team management also has not put forward any replacement requests.
