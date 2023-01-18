Indian women's hockey team thrash South Africa 7-0 in second encounter

Today at 11:17 AM
After a brilliant show in their opening match, the Indian Women's Hockey Team registered a stunning 7-0 victory against South Africa in their second match in Cape Town. The visitors have shown sublime form in this tournament; they opened campaign with a 5-1 win and showed same intent in second.
The team led by goalkeeper Savita upped the pressure on South Africa in the second quarter, forming some potent attacking combinations. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, who made her International debut for the Senior Women's side in their opening match on Monday, scored India's second goal in the 22nd minute.
This was followed by a brilliant field goal by experienced forward Rani, who is making her comeback after nearly six months of playing her previous match during the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2022. She had also scored India's first goal in the opening game. India's 3-0 lead was extended to 6-0 by the end of the second quarter.
Goals were converted in quick succession when Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur, and Vandana Katariya scored in the 25th, 26th, and 27th minute of the game. South Africa's defence was left wanting with India in a rampaging mood.
Though the third quarter did not see any goals being scored, India ended the proceedings with Vandana scoring her second goal of the match in the 58th minute. On 19th January, the Indian Women's Team will play their third match against hosts South Africa starting at 2000 hrs IST.